H. WESLEY MILAM of Rocky Fork, WV passed away January 13th at CAMC.
He was born Aug 21, 1958 in Charleston. He was preceded in death by his parents Hillard F. and Roberta Milam.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 1:02 am
Left to cherish his memory are daughter Jessica Smith (Juston), son Adam Milam, grandkids Brayden Milam, Lillian Smith, Levi Milam, and Lochlyn Smith, sisters, Teresa (Doug) Dean, Trudy (Joe) Weaver, Donna (Rick) Hughes, Amanda (Byron) Hackney, and many nieces, nephews.
Wesley attended Nitro High School , Class of 1977. He loved racing his mud buggies and building VWs. He worked multiple places which put him in the position of how to know alot about everything. He was an awesome mechanic. Wes could do just about anything to a vehicle. He loved to garden and raise chickens.
He had many titles- dad, papa, brother, uncle, and some even called him "Mayor". He was a mechanic, handyman, and even enjoyed painting vehicles. He loved to hunt, ride his 4-wheeler, and was a tractor enthusiast. This past fall he was given the opportunity to kart racing and he fell in love. He was so excited for the spring so he could race a kart again. He recently was saved and ready to live his Christian life.
Services will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral home on January 28. Visitation will be held from 11a-1p with Rev. Paul Bailey officiating services at 1:00pm. Following graveside services at his home. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to help cover funeral expenses
