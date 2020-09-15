HAILEY RENEA CARTER, of Hamlin, WV passed away September 13, 2020. Service will be 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow in the Miller Cemetery, Sumerco, WV. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. In lieu of flowers please make donations toward funeral expenses per families request. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
