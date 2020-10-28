HAL MARK SMITH, 54, passed away on October 24, 2020, at his home in Hamlin, WV, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 6, 1966 in Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV, the son of Harold and Callie Napier Smith. Mark was preceded in death by father Harold Smith, niece Kristen Prichard, sister-in-law Debbie Hall, and mother-in-law Jacqueline Hall.
He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 34 years, Kimberly Hall Smith, daughter Jessica (Billy) Beirne, son Kyle Mark Smith, sister Sherri (Mark) Webber, brother Stuart Clinton (Debbie) Smith, grandsons Ethan and Elijah Beirne, father-in-law Richard Hall, brother-in-law Kent Hall, sister-in-law Kerri (Chris) Smith, nephews Cory Hall, Clay Smith, William Smith, Christopher (Allison) Webber, and Joshua (Taylor Hodges) Webber, niece Sara (Jon) Everheart, great nieces, Luna Barriteau and Cecilia Webber and a host of other family members and friends.
Mark completed his education at Ranger Elementary, Guyan Valley High School, and the National Institute of Technology. Mark and Kim owned and operated Wholesale Auto Parts in Summersville, WV for 22 years. In recent years, he was an employee of Federated Auto Parts and a contributing writer at Advanstar Publications. Mark was a member of Hamlin United Methodist Church and a member of Masonic Lodge #76 in Summersville.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday October 30 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin. With Rev. Robert Fulton officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral.
Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.