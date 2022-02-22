HALIE DANIELLE SADLER, 23 of Kenna, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 after a long struggle with Cystic Fibrosis and covid pneumonia.
She was born on August 14, 1998, daughter of Adam and Terri Sadler.
Halie was a 2017 graduate of Ripley High School. She was an avid animal lover, especially elephants and cats. She loved babies and
camping with her family. Halie was mom's fishing buddy and always looked forward to trips to the beach. She was wrapped around daddy's
little finger and loved her bubby. She was a true fighter and loved life.
Halie's heart was the largest part of her petite little body.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother Sean Sadler; grandparents, James and
Jeanette Sadler (Hamlin) and Rudy and Dottie Brown (Kenna); Aunts and uncles, Tammy and Tom Lawrence, Tom and Brenda Brown, Stacey
Ross, George Ross, Gary Ross, Charlie Sadler, Christina Sadler, Teresa Sadler, Kelly and Cheryl Moore; cousins, Tony Brown, Matt Patterson,
Amber McClain, Zach, Victoria and Mason Slaven, Luke and Keisha Lopez, Sam Brown, James Cooper, Austin Cooper, Amber Cooper,
Jayden Cooper, Chelsea Ball, D.J. Sadler, Nicholas Sadler, Alex Moore, Brandon Moore, Amanda Lovejoy, Abbi Lovejoy, and Andrew Woodrum (fianc ).
A celebration of Halie's life will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Friends may call on the family from 6 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.