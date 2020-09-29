HALLIE MAE MINNEY, of Sand Fork, WV died Saturday, September 26, 2020. A private family funeral service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc. at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 1. Burial will follow in the Collins Community Cemetery in Stumptown. Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday evening at the mortuary in Glenville. COVID-19 guidelines must be observed. Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc. is honored to assist the family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.