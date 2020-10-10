Halo Elias Ferrell

HALO ELIAS LEE FERRELL, Halo Elias Lee Ferrell, entered and left this world on September 22, 2020. Born at 32 weeks he weighed 4lb and 4oz.
He is survived, loved, and missed deeply by his mother, Amber Dean Ferrell, of Shrewsbury. He is also survived and loved by his father and big brothers and big sisters. He may be gone from this world but he will never be forgotten. They will look towards the heavens at night and find "The Brightest Glowing Star" and know that he is safe and looking out for them from above.
They have peace knowing Halo is with the Lord and want to express how deeply cherished and missed he will be by mommy, daddy, and siblings.