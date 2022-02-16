HANAH MARIE HARDING, 38, of Kenna passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her home.
She was born November 20, 1983 in Kanawha County to parents Charles and Rebecca Bowen Harding.
Hanah was a happy go lucky kind soul who would go out of her way to help people any way she could. She enjoyed canning, gardening, cooking, fishing and babysitting her nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Kenny Vielhaber; parents Charles and Rebecca Harding; sisters Kista Patterson, Galinda Johnson and Nicole Beane; nieces and nephews, who referred to her as "Nana", Matthew, Grace, Sadie, Austin, Savannah, JD, Joey, Janice, Jaelyn and Jackson; grandparents Mary and Charlie Harding. Hanah is also survived by her four-legged companion who was like a daughter to her, Ellie Mae.
Hanah was preceded in death by her grandparents Buzz and Lorene Bowen; aunt Pam Harding; great-nephew Josiah and niece Jocie.
A funeral service to celebrate Hanah's life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16 at Waybright Funeral Home with her nephew, Joey Beane officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service. Hanah will be laid to rest in the Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com