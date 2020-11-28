HANLEY BARKER, 86, changed his address from Earth to Heaven on November 24, 2020. Hanley was born on July 8, 1934, and was a longtime resident of Boone County, West Virginia. He was a born again Christian and a faithful member of The First Baptist Church of Racine where he served as treasurer for 30 years, was a deacon, and served on the finance committee. He was also a member of the Happy Valley Boys Quartet for 40 years and enjoyed his time in a Barber Shop Quartet while in the US Army. Hanley was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Hanley was preceded in death by his father, Frank Howard Barker; mother, Georgia Anna Barker; sisters, Goldie Gurski, Freda Lucille Kirk, Helen Ross, Nellie Peale, and Evelyn Barker; and brothers, Kelly, Ray, James, and Russell Barker.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mildred Snodgrass Barker; two granddaughters, Anna Grace and Sunny Day Elkins of Powell, TN; three sisters-in-law, Oma Bolon, Mary Jarrell and Mabel Smith; a very special niece, Lisa Kay Snodgrass; and many other nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Hanley graduated from Sherman High School and was president of his senior class. He served two terms on the Boone County Board of Education. He attended WV Tech before enlisting in the United States Army where he proudly served his country. He was a member of the WV Land Man Association; worked as a draftsman and surveyor for Owens, Libby-Owens Gas; was the owner/operator of Frank H. Barker & Associates; and did contract work for several other oil and gas corporations before retiring as a contractor for Chesapeake Energy.
Regretfully, due to the on-going COVID pandemic, services will be conducted as follows: A walk-through memorial will be held on Sunday, November 29 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Handley Funeral Home in Danville and a private interment service for the family will be held at the Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV immediately following the viewing with the Rev. Anthony Pratt conducting the final rites. Military graveside rites will be performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, West Virginia.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask and enter the viewing memorial practicing social distancing. It is requested that no one congregates inside the building and leaves immediately after viewing. Also, due to concerns for Mildred's health, Hanley's niece and her husband, Cindy and Bart Elkins, will be greeting friends on
Mildred's behalf.
Friends and relatives may express their personal condolences to Mildred by leaving cards and/or notes in a designated area at the funeral home.
Please do not send flowers: If you would like to make a contribution in Hanley's honor, please make a donation to his membership church, The First Baptist Church of Racine, or to your favorite charity.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.