HANNAH ELIZABETH WALKER, 30, of Milton, WV passed away April 30, 2021 after a long struggle with addiction and mental illness, she joins the many others who are gone much too soon from this overpowering disease. A Memorial Service in her honor will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, WV by Pastor Allen Stewart. She was born September 14, 1990 in Charleston, WV, daughter of Timothy Stewart Walker of Cottageville, WV and Margo Arnold Walker of Milton, WV. Also surviving are one son, Carson Samuel Jones; brother, Nicholas Lee McCormick; her paternal grandmother, Patricia Walker and a multitude of loving family and friends. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.