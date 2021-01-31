Goodbye for a Little While HANNAH JONES WALSH December 21, 1935 January 5, 2021 The life of this very special lady came to a close. She began her life in the humble circumstances of Tad, West Virginia and took her flight to Heaven on the strength of Jesus' blood. To be honest, special isn't a strong enough word for her. She would be better described as an embodiment of love. Her children and grandchildren know full well how much love she had. What she poured on everyone who crossed her path would've drained other people dry, but not only did she not run dry, she had a deep pit to draw this extra-ordinary love from.
During the last years of her life, her body restricted her ability to speak, but it couldn't restrict her ability to communicate. She couldn't form words, but she was able to smile and smile she did to any and all who came within her sphere. Without speaking a word, she changed the lives of many people.
Her entire life was spent performing acts of compassion. It wasn't something she thought of; it just poured out of her like water from a faucet. When a young man who had just gotten his driver's license bumped into a man's car, she heard the man who was hit say, "Don't worry about it, kid. Just give me 50 bucks and we'll call it even." The young man hemmed and hawed until it was obvious he didn't have the money. She didn't even think about it, she just reached into her wallet, took her emergency money which happened to be exactly $50 and gave it to the young man without a second thought.
She was like that with everyone. When she saw a family with older children and a baby, she always made a point of talking to the older children because she said everyone talked to babies and she didn't want the older children to feel left out.
This was my mother. The woman I was blessed to grow up under, learn from and, hopefully, emulate.
I don't want her legacy to die. I want others who didn't have the chance to know her to meet her. Therefore, her childhood is tucked inside the pages of "The Sticks and Stones of Hannah Jones" for others to read what made her into who she was - the most amazing woman I've ever known, my best friend and, thanks to Jesus' love when He died for us on the cross, the one I have to say goodbye to for only for a little while.