HANS DIETER KLEIN O'BRIEN, 77, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
He was born December 17, 1943 in Konnigshutte, Germany and was raised by his mother, Hildegard Klein O'Brien and stepfather, John M. O'Brien.
Hans graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 1961 and from Catholic University in 1966. On August 3, 1977 he married Carolyn Faye Dahlberg Henson in Charleston.
He began his career at FMC in Charleston as a chemical engineer. Hans and his family later relocated to Columbia, SC. Upon retirement, he and Carolyn relocated back to West Virginia.
Hans enjoyed a good walk and liked nothing better than an opportunity to stretch his legs. In his walks around Dunbar, he was known as the "Man with the Hat" and could be counted upon to start a conversation with anyone. Hans also enjoyed skiing, reading, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hildegard and Jack O'Brien.
Hans is survived by his wife, Carolyn O'Brien; daughter, Elizabeth O'Brien Oden and her husband Kyle of Chattanooga, TN; stepdaughters, Gwen Henson Smith and her husband Tim, Leslie Henson Ventura and her husband Andy, and Karen Henson-Bibbee and her husband Jason; along with seven grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Hospice Care and Visiting Angels for their kindness and support.
A visitation will be held from 6 - 7 p.m., on Friday, February 5, at Keller Funeral Home, 1236 Myers Avenue; Dunbar. Private ceremonies will be held in Columbia, SC and Reichersbeuern, Germany later in the year.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.