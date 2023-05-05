Thank you for Reading.

HANS THOMAS ROBINSON 43 of Big Chimney was a victim tragically taken on his way home from work on the West Virginia Turnpike, Mile Marker 83 on April 28, 2023.

Hans was born on September 16, 1979. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1997 and furthered his education by graduating from the Nashville Auto Diesel College as a certificated Diesel Mechanic.

