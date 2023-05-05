HANS THOMAS ROBINSON 43 of Big Chimney was a victim tragically taken on his way home from work on the West Virginia Turnpike, Mile Marker 83 on April 28, 2023.
Hans was born on September 16, 1979. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1997 and furthered his education by graduating from the Nashville Auto Diesel College as a certificated Diesel Mechanic.
He has been a faithful, devoted Foreman for Victorian Development LLC, in Pinch, West Virginia since 2011. He was also a member of the West Virginia Steel Workers Union and trained as a pipe fitter and layer. Hans was also the owner of Robinson Property Management LLC for 10 years with his wife Amy.
Hans had so many great qualities. He was always there to help his family, friends, and community when in need. He had so many skills, but he was best known for his patience and his great smile. He was a simple man whose strength and courage inspired so many people that he was in contact with. He was absolutely a true gentleman.
Hans is survived by his wife of 16 years, Amy Young Robinson; his daughter, Heidi who was his sidekick and his son, Jacob. His mother, Anita Paezold Robinson; maternal grandmother, Ursula Paezold; In laws, Paul and Darlene Young; his aunts, uncles, cousins and his faithful dog Doc.
He was preceded into death by his father, Bradley "Tom Cat" Robinson, his maternal grandfather who he was named after, Hans J. Paezold, his paternal grandparents, Melvin "Bub" Robinson and Betty Daugherty and his aunts, Anna Corbin, Pam Short and Sherry Bowles.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, West Virginia with Greg Carpenter officiating.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home.
Hans is going to be greatly missed by so many people that loved and thought the world of him.