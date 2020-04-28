Harl Eugene (Gene) Wyant

HARL EUGENE (GENE) WYANT, 93, of Ravenswood, WV passed away April 25, 2020. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenwood is in charge of his arrangements. There will be a private graveside service at Ravenswood Cemetery.

