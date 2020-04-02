Harlan "Cecil" Johnson

Harlan "Cecil" Johnson
Buy Now
SYSTEM

HARLAN "CECIL" JOHNSON, 72, of Mammoth, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at CAMC General Division, Charleston.

He was a former Coal Miner.

Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Linda "Inky" (Keenan) Johnson; daughters, Melinda Johnson, Tammy Nunley, Amanda Johnson, and Crystal Johnson; son, Cecil Lee Johnson; 13 grandchildren; three great - grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Sue Boyd, and stepsister Rosa Lee Garten; brothers, Paul Johnson and Ricky Lee Johnson; and his best friend, Bear.

Graveside Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Blakeley Cemetery, Pond Gap, with Pastor Roger Goodwin officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.

Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Johnson family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.

Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.

Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.