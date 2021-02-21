Harlan Lee Walls

HARLAN "SHORTY" LEE WALLS, 75, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Harlan retired from the logging business that he worked at for many years and he continued to volunteer weekly at the local food pantry in Charleston. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and trout fishing with his boys, and he was a self-proclaimed professional blackberry picker, ramp digger and was known for his upside down pineapple cakes. He was known for being the man who was always there for anyone in any time of need and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Joe and Lona Walls, along with his son, Charles Joseph Walls, and one brother Paul, three sisters; Ella Mae, Betty and Neva.
Harlan is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Charlene Walls, daughters; Lona (Mark) Huffman, Kathy (Bunk) Mullins, and Dawn Hall. Brother, Harold Walls, Sisters; Myrtle (Jim) Boyce and Carol Truman. Grandchildren; Bambi (Jason), Mark Allen (Carrie), Dakota (Aliyah) and Jayce, Great grandchildren, Finley Rose and Weston Lee, special Aunt Helen Goins, 6 fur babies and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Homer Wiseman officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 - 7 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
