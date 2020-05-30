HARLEEN MULLINS, 80, of Dingess, went to be with her Lord on May 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by those she loved. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. May 31 at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, visitation 11 a.m. until the time of service. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and CDC's guidelines, only 25 people are allowed in the facility at one time; you may be asked to wait. Face coverings are recommended; social distancing should be taken into consideration. Services will be live streamed via the link on our website www.jamesfh.com.
Funerals for Saturday, May 30, 2020
Barlow Jr., Jack - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Cunningham, Jack - 2 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Fields, Alice - 2 p.m., Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart.
Halstead, Edna - 11 a.m., Danville Memorial Park.
Lovejoy, Bob - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Morris, Lewis - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Summers, Matthew - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens.