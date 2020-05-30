Harleen Mullins

HARLEEN MULLINS, 80, of Dingess, went to be with her Lord on May 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by those she loved. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. May 31 at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, visitation 11 a.m. until the time of service. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and CDC's guidelines, only 25 people are allowed in the facility at one time; you may be asked to wait. Face coverings are recommended; social distancing should be taken into consideration. Services will be live streamed via the link on our website www.jamesfh.com.

