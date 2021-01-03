Harley B. Larch Sr

HARLEY "RUNT" B LARCH, SR. age 77, of Massillon, passed away Sun., Dec 27th, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born May 6,1943 in Clendenin, WV, a son of the late Okey and Effie (Reynolds) Larch, and has been a resident of the Canton area since 1965. Harley retired in 1999 from Republic Engineered Technologies where he was a Foreman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and tending to his honey bees. Harley honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960-66 and during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Clifford Larch and Blanche Spradling. Harley is survived by his wife, Josephine M. Larch, with whom he celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary on September 21st., three children, Melinda (David) Ohler, Shirley Larch, and Harley (Carla) Larch, Jr,; three grandchildren, Brittany, Kayla, and Aleah, four great grandchildren, five sisters and two brothers, Margaret Snodgrass, Brenda (Donald) Mason, Sharon (Ray) Hess, Rosalie (Mike) Fields, Becky (David) Townsend, Okey "Junior" Larch, Jr., and Ray Larch and two very special loved ones, Dave and Sherry Turley. A Memorial Service will be held January 19 at 8 p.m in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Deanna Reed officiating. Friends may call January 19 6-8 PM before the service. The family would like to thank the Aultman Hospital Staff for the great care and love they gave to Harley. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses by mailing to: Formet-Clevenger & Gordon F.H. 1803 Cleveland Ave Canton, Ohio 44709 or calling the funeral home directly 330-456-4766. Condolences may be made to:
