HARLEY E. NEWHOUSE, 77, of Fleming, OH, formerly from Elkview, WV passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his home.
He was born March 15, 1945 in Elkview, to the late Arthur E. and Hazel M. Newhouse.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bacil Newhouse, Terry Newhouse, Harry Newhouse; and sister, Freda Auer.
He is survived by his loving wife Jody Newhouse and their beloved animals; son, Kenney Newhouse (Karen); daughter, Missy Moffatt (Teddy); brother, Gary Newhouse; sister, Juanita Brown; step daughter, Marcie; granddaughters, Brandie Abner, Brittany Brash (Brent), Karley Newhouse; grandson, Kaden Newhouse; step grandsons, Gearick, Brennon and Delaney; great grandsons, Benjamin Annis and Alan James Annis Jr.
Harley graduated from Elkview High School and was a member of the Iron Workers Local 301. He loved hunting and fishing although he was only allowed to feed the critters on his farm. Harley loved to sit and rock on his porch and enjoyed working around the farm. Harley loved to run the lawn mower as if it was his brush hog. He loved to build bird houses with Jody. He was a builder of all trades. Harley cheated at checkers and loved to play pool.
In lieu of flowers, donations can Marietta Memorial and Hospice or to the Humane Society.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home. Graveside Memorial and Burial to follow at 2:30 p.m., at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, with Pastor Luke Adkins.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
