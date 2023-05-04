Harley Grogan Godbey Jr. May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARLEY GROGAN GODBEY JR., 92, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.Grogan was born on March 4, 1931 in Charleston, to the late H.G. Godbey Sr., and Ruth Littlepage Godbey. He was retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Rogers Godbey; and daughter, Rebecca Adkins.Grogan is survived by his sister, Patsy Adkins and her husband Chester Adkins; nieces, Brenda Drown and Karen Adkins; and nephew, Kenny Adkins.The family would like to thank Brooke and Renee at Hubbard Hospice House West for their help and kindness.Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Lee Ann Casto Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Edward Waters Patrick “Pat” Tucker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail