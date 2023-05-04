Thank you for Reading.

Harley Grogan Godbey Jr.
HARLEY GROGAN GODBEY JR., 92, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.

Grogan was born on March 4, 1931 in Charleston, to the late H.G. Godbey Sr., and Ruth Littlepage Godbey. He was retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood.

