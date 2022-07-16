HARLEY HILL was born June 11, 1929 and went to his Heavenly home on July 14, 2022. He was the son of the late Irvin and Berkie Hill of Foster, WV. He was also preceded in death by his wife Lorene Hill; his daughter Edna Halstead; siblings Denver Hill, Arthur Hill, Albert Hill, Burton Hill, Hildree Hill, Gaynell Hill, Twila Dolin and Janita Hill.
He is survived by his brother, Norman (Phyllis) Hill of Foster, WV; and sisters, Yvone (Carl) Pauley of Danville, WV, Mazie Dalton of Danville, WV, and Darlene (Ronnie) Hill of Madison, WV; children, Harley Jr. (Olga) Hill of Oklahoma City, OK, and Edward Hill of Foster, WV; grandchildren, Cullen (Dawn) Halstead of Pass Christian, MS, Dana (Joe) Weekley of Danville, WV, Karis Hill of Midwest City, OK and Wesley (Lindsay) Hill of Tulsa, OK; and five great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the Griffith's Branch Church of Christ in Quinland, WV. He proudly served his country until he retired after 28 years from the United States Army in 1971. He was a member of the Danville Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, WV.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Wendell Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV with military graveside honors performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until service time.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh