HARLEY HOWARD CLARK born November 5, 1942, went home to be with his Heaney Father and to reunite with his wife and son on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
Born to his loving parents, Harley Clark Sr. and Stella Young.
Preceded in death, is the love of his life, Alice Portlee Clark, and his loving son, Howard Tracy Clark. One thing about Howard - from those that knew him, knew how much he loved his family.
Those that ask what true love is like - saw it in Howard and Portlee. It was a love story for the ages. Beginning on April 20, 1963. Every day we would hear "Portee and Hired".
One thing Portlee and Howard did was love with their entire being. When it came to their grandkids, he showed love beyond belief. He showed, Mandy, Lisa, Shyann, Christy, Eric, and Sierra how to fish, how to shoot, and how to laugh. And those kids will forever remember being called Potlickers.
He truly loved his daughter Evelyn "Sissy" Clark so very much. And what a blessing she was to him. Especially the care she showed him til the very end.
Howard also had a special bond with his son Howard Tracy - his namesake. They would watch westerns together and sure did treasure those moment with his son.
Howard also showed his adopted daughter Pamela Carson so much love and nicknaming her "Big Lou" when she was pregnant with their first grandchild which he adoringly called her even after!
And he treasured and loved his dear sisters Bessie, Mary and Shirley and Shirley's wonderful husband Kessil.
And he shared a wonderful relationship with his dear friend Ross Gillenwater and other son "Biggen" Bobby Clark, Jr.
It was Howard's wish to be cremated and a celebration of his life was held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his sister's house.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.