HARLOW WALTER McHENRY, 98, of Summersville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of the late James William and Rose Harlow McHenry and was born at Ramsey May 18, 1921. Harlow was the owner of B&H Trucking, a member of the Summersville Masonic Lodge and the Fairview Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, serving in the Philippines, the invasion of Okinawa and was the recipient of two Bronze Stars.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty A. Shelton McHenry; brothers, Earl, William, Cecil, Glen and Shearl McHenry; sisters, Lillian Skaggs, Mildred Montmiller, Daisy Thompson and Rosemary Henson.
Surviving: Daughter, Jean A. Hanshaw and husband Dean of Summersville; son,,H. Winston McHenry and wife Dale of Buckhannon; sister, Virginia Shelton of Cross Lanes; four grandchildren, Kristin Chadwick, W. Joe, Martin and H. Winston McHenry II; three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Wyatt and Kylee McHenry; one great-great-grandchild, Jackson McHenry; caregivers, Charlotte, Jennifer and Dianna; and special friends, Angie and Mary Nutter.
Graveside services with masonic rites and military honors will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kanawha Hospice or please feed the birds, as Harlow enjoyed.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters funeralchapel@frontier.com