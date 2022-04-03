Harold Avery Turner Jr.

HAROLD AVERY "SONNY" TURNER, JR., age 83, of Asbury Church Road in Lincolnton, NC, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
He was born August 10, 1938, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Harold Avery Turner, Sr. and Neva Maxine Burdette Combs, and stepfather, Johnny Combs. He graduated in 1956 from Stonewall Jackson High School where he played on the basketball team. He served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962 aboard the USS Hyman. He retired after working 40+ years as an electrician with his last 18 at the Marriott Charlotte City Center.
"Sonny" led a full life. He shared a passion with his wife Kay for raising Saint Bernards and Great Pyrenees and traveling to dog shows all over the country. He also loved sports, mostly baseball, basketball, and football. He coached and umpired Little League baseball in California for many years. His claim to fame was guarding a young basketball player (also known as Jerry West…) and causing him to "only" score 12 points (maybe 15?) during a high school game! His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren. In his later years, he and Kay devoted their time to supporting High Country Soccer and Watauga High's soccer teams by traveling to ALL their games, cheering loudly (mostly nicely!), and providing homemade goodies from "Grandma Cake".
He is survived by his wife, Katheryn "Kay" Lea Reichle Turner of the home; sons, Jeff Alan Turner (Mary Beth) of Danville, CA, Gary Joseph Turner of Las Vegas, NV, and Dwight Harold Turner (Nathalie) of Boone, NC; daughter, Debbie Lynn Lurie (Michael) of Pleasanton, CA; sisters, Sue Smith (Don) of Charleston, WV, and Stephanie Boyce of Saint Albans, WV; brothers, Steve Turner (Michelle) of Parkersburg, WV, Matt Turner (Monica), of Dunbar, WV, and Joe Turner (Kellie) of Shallotte, NC; grandchildren, Jennifer, Megan, Matt, Alison, Stephanie, and Magali; as well as other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Condolences may be sent to the Turner family at 4747 Asbury Church Rd, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
A service will be held April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 105 Old Tram Rd Lincolnton, NC 28092, with Bishop Ben Stoddard presiding.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Turner family.