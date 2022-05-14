HAROLD "BROOKS" SHAFFER, 44 of Charleston, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Brooks loved to play the drums and guitar. He also loved to hunt and fish. He was a 1995 graduate of Capital High and received a diploma for construction from Carver Technical.
Brooks is survived by his daughter, Tori Brooks and her mother, Dawnette. Also surviving are his parents, Harold and Kathy Shaffer; sister, Elizabeth George and husband, Marc, his best friend; nephews, Seth and Chris George; Girlfriend, Tabitha Lincoln and her daughter Trinity; and his dog, Zoe, all of Charleston. He also leaves behind Aunts and Uncles, Aunt Lisa Nye (Brian) of St. Albans, Uncle Joe Shaffer (Peggy) of Charleston, Aunt Gerry Newhouse of Elkview, Uncle Jimmy Robinson (Teresa) of Nitro, Aunt Carol Knupp of Virginia, Uncle Charles Robinson (Diana) of Charleston, Uncle Tommy Shaffer of Charleston, and Aunt Sherri Fidler (Russ) of Pennsylvania. Surviving cousins include, Chrissy and Michael, Scotty and Joe D, Missy and Kenny, James, Denise and Shane, Donny, Angela, Brian and Eric, Jamie Lynn, Jennifer and Andrew.
A service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Hafer Funeral home with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Burial will follow at Goff- McClanahan Cemetery in Kelly's Creek.
Visitation will be from 11 - 1 p.m., at Hafer Funeral home.