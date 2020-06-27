HAROLD BRUCE POOLE, 77, passed away on June 24, 2020. A lifelong Christian, he attended West Virginia University Institute of Technology, and proudly served in the Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Martha Henderson Poole; daughter, Melissa Poole; and several cousins. He will be laid to rest in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va.
Funerals for Saturday, June 27, 2020
Bragg II, Randy - 4 p.m., Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale.
Browning, Elva - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Carnes, Tonya - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Donelow, Nany - 2 p.m., Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
Fisher, Opal - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom.
Green, Justin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Halstead, Johnny - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Harris, Betty - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Harris, Larry - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Hutchinson, Cornelius - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Whitesville.
Moore, Berneice - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Morton, Corey - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Perkins, Emogene - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Postelwaite, Carl - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Raynes, Kenneth - Noon, Open Bible Temple, Powellton.
Robinson, Bryan - 1 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Washburn, Marjorie - 11 a.m., Washburn Cemetery, Racine.
Whitfield, Shawntique - Noon, Christ Temple Church, Huntington.