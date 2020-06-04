Harold "Chip" Ball

HAROLD LESLIE "CHIP" BALL, 52, of Charleston, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Chip was born in Charleston on June 6, 1967. He was an employee with Jackson Kelly in Charleston with 20 plus years of service. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the National Guard. Chip was an avid dart player and also loved golfing. He had a lot of friends and never met a stranger.
Chip was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jess and Frances Ball; maternal grandparents, Leslie Hawkins and Pat Phillips; uncle, Jackie Ball and a cousin, Darrell Holstein.
Chip is survived by his wife, Carol Ball; sons, Cameron and Jared Ball both of Charleston; mother, Charlotte Kuehl of Huron, South Dakota; father, Harold Jess Ball of Hurricane; brothers, John (Yvette) Ball of St. Albans, Michael Ball of Nitro and Jay Keller of Charleston; half-brother, Jonathan Kuehl of Huron, South Dakota; uncle, Frank (Laura) Ball of Cross Lanes and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A walk through visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, followed by a private family service beginning at 1 p.m., with Rev. Don Maxon officiating. The committal service will be held on Monday, June 8, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone it is requested that those who attend please ensure that proper facial coverings are worn and that Federal, State and CDC guide lines for social distancing are observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the American Cancer Society 301, R H L Blvd # 6, South Charleston, WV 25309.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.