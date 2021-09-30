HAROLD "DAVID" BRADLEY, 65, of Marmet lost his hard fought battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease at his home early Sunday morning, September 26, 2021.
To say David never met a stranger and had a gift of gab would be an understatement. He enjoyed many hours with his "gang" of friends; when his garage door went up, it was a signal for them to come over, grab a drink, and let the stories begin. His stories were always filled with every detail, they took twice as long to tell not only because of his love of storytelling, but because of his drawn out county twang. If you didn't know David, you would be hooked after his first tale, which was always accompanied by his laugh and his infectious smile.
David was born in Bakersfield, California to Harold "Cotton" (deceased) and Jo Ann Foster Bradley, the second of four kids. He was raised in Boone County, WV and graduated from Sherman High School. He was also a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Racine.
Left to cherish the many memories of him in addition to his mother, are his wife of 42 years, Jenny Lynn Phillips Bradley; son, Justin and wife Jessie of South Charleston; daughter, Erin Bradley Withrow and husband Daniel of Marmet; dog and best bud, Quincy; sister, Joan Marker and husband Richard of South Charleston; sister, Liz Carpenter and husband Mike of Hurricane; and brother, Mike Bradley of Racine. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Corene Phillips; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Wallace Clark all of Marmet; and, several nieces and nephews. His pride and joy was his two grandchildren, Johanna and Ellie, and Baby Bradley due in January. As much as David loved his family, he had a great love from his many friends and extended family members and always enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to his father, David was predeceased by his father-in-law, James Phillips of Marmet.
David was a heavy equipment operator for several local coal companies, and he was a proud member of the UMWA. At one time during his working days, he was a member of the Teamsters 175 Union. He took pride in being a member of the Salinas Lodge #27. David loved all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. He was a huge fan of collecting, what some thought as junk, but nevertheless, he thought of as treasure.
David was in the care of Kanawha Hospice and we would like to acknowledge the wonderful, compassionate, and dedicated care provided by Dee, Chris, and Beth. You provided us so much, and we will forever be thankful.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, October 1st, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home in Marmet, with the Pastor Tom Burnside officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 p.m., prior to the service. Per David's wishes, he will be cremated following the service.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in David's name to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311; or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 infections, the family requests those in attendance wear a face covering.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.