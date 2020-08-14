HAROLD DAVID COX, 78, of Charleston, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL. Inurnment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com
