HAROLD DAVID COX, 78, of Charleston, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL.
He was born October 1, 1941 in Charleston, the son of Harold and Wanda Carte Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard.
He was a graduate of St. Albans High School and attended WV Tech and WV State College.
He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Ellis Cox, sister, Donna Jean Master, of St. Albans, and a host of family and friends.
Dave was a member of the former St. Luke's United Methodist Church in St. Albans. He served in the United States Air Force. After 40 years of service, Dave retired from Union Carbide/Dow Chemical.
Inurnment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
