HAROLD DAVID FIELDS, 80, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Monday May 9, 2022 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Lewis Eugene Fields and Bessie Faye Hicks Fields. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Ann Schoolcraft.
Dave was a member of the Clendenin First Baptist Church, he was also a member of Clendenin Masonic Lodge #126 AF & AM. He retired as a Major in the US Army where he was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He was a long time running coach for many years with the local high school, middle school and running club. He was also a retired employee of Employer Service Corp in Charleston. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor’s Degree.
Dave wants all his runners to run Mt. Everest, HOORAH!!!
He is survived by: wife, Sharon L. Faulkner Fields; daughters, Tamara (John) Bonazzo and Stephanie Russe (Eddie); grandchildren, Corey (Jessica) Russe, Shane Russe (Samm), Allie (Josh) Suesli, Gabriela Bonazzo (Dillon) and Nicoletta (Tyler) Fowler; great grandchildren, Jordan Russe, Quin Suesli and Carson Fowler.
The visitation will be from Noon to 2 p.m. Friday May 13, 2022 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m., with Pastor Rick Pursley and Pastor Joe Seese officiating. Burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens Clendenin.