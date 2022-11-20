Thank you for Reading.

Harold Dean Green
HAROLD DEAN GREEN, 77, of Foster, West Virginia, passed away on November 18, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on November 28, 1944 to the late Hobert and Enola Green. In 1962, he moved to Washington D.C. where he began working at the Interstate Commerce Commission under the Kennedy Administration from 1962 through 1965. He met his wife, Ginger, while working in Washington D.C. and they were married there on August 24, 1963. In 1965, they moved to West Virginia where Harold accepted a job as a Mine Accountant for Eastern Associated Coal Corporation/Peabody Coal Company where he worked for 35 years before retiring in 2000.

Harold was a devout Christian who dedicated his life to the Lord at an early age and who sang and played the piano for many years at Barrett United Methodist Church. He was also the Director and piano player for the Glory Land Choir at Bald Knob United Methodist Church before moving to Foster and becoming a member of Madison United Methodist Church for the past 10 years.

