HAROLD DONNIE GIBSON, 74, of Belle, died peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side on July 9, 2020.
He was a retired laborer and a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church, Belle.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William Winston and Nettie Morris Gibson; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his wife, Arbutus Faye Gibson; daughters, Kimberly White (Dallas) of Belle, Elizabeth Gail Diveley of Rand; brother, Emil Gibson of Allen, Michigan; sisters, Thelma Dorsey and Carolyn Moore both of Inverness, Florida, Phyllis Banks of Teays Valley; grandchildren, Dallas White (Kathy) of Belle, Amanda Bevins (Joshua) of Spring Hill, Florida, Melissa Keith and Christina Keith both of Rand, Brandy Crowder (Shane) of Belle; eleven great grandchildren; and special grandson who they raised, Thomas Carter.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Randy Wilson, nephew, Chester Gibson Jr. and grandson, Dallas White officiating.
In keeping with Donnie's final requests, following the funeral service his cremation wished will be honored. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with Donnie's final expenses.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
