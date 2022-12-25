HAROLD E. PETRY (77) of Cabin Creek, WV, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born July 15, 1945, to the late Alpha and Mauldie Petry in United, WV.
Harold was a Vietnam war veteran. He was a very loving Pawpaw and loved his family and friends very much. Harold was a seasoned carpenter and love taking care of his yard.
Preceded in death by his late wife, Joyce Petry, along with siblings-Josephine Stanley, Inez Tanner, Joyce Crowley, Patsy Webb, Rita Thompson, Ernest Petry, and Darrell Petry. his late father & mother in-laws Dave and Evelyn Adams; brother in-law Ronnie Adams (Charlene) and Nephew Cody Perdue.
Survived by children, Darlene Wells(Kelly), and Larry Slack; Siblings, Bobby Petry, Willis Petry (Patricia); In-laws, Bonnie Petry, Margaret Petry, Barbara Stanley, Janet Pauley (Mark), Judy Perdue (Jeff), David Adams, & Charlene Adams; grandchildren, Ashley Smith (Brian), Brittany Hill, & Breanna Slack; great grandchildren, Alexis, Brian, Nicholas, Caleb, Waylon, and Mason Smith, Scott Fletcher, Emilee Wyndham, Kinslee, Hadlee, and Novalee Hill, and Braxton, along with multiple nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Memorial service of Harold Petry's life will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the home of the late Harold and Joyce Petry. Receiving friends and family from 2 to 3 p.m., with a small, short service to follow at 3 p.m., with Military Honors by the US Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 93.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.