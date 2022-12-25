Thank you for Reading.

Harold E. Petry
HAROLD E. PETRY (77) of Cabin Creek, WV, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born July 15, 1945, to the late Alpha and Mauldie Petry in United, WV.

Harold was a Vietnam war veteran. He was a very loving Pawpaw and loved his family and friends very much. Harold was a seasoned carpenter and love taking care of his yard.

