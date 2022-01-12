HAROLD EDWARD "BLACKIE" BLACK, 81, of Chapmanville, WV died unexpectedly January 7, 2022.
He was born March 24, 1940 to Howard Talmedge and Thelma SaraAnn Black in Akron, OH. Harold met Phyllis Palmer and married in 1969, created a family and made WV home with their three daughters.
"Blackie" as he was affectionally known, proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1962 along side his brother Howard. After the military he spent most of his working career working in the tire business serving road construction and coal mining companies.
Harold loved his "girls" including his faithful dog daughter Lovey. His granddaughter and grand dog Fritz were the apple of his eye. He was devoted to his family never hesitating to offer his love and support. We will carry in our hearts forever the memory of his love and affection.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard Talmedge Black, Sr. & Thelma SaraAnn Black; his loving wife of 45 years Phyllis Kay Black; daughter Georgia Lynn Cooper; and his brother Howard Talmedge Back, Jr.
Surviving are his daughters Lisa Ann Black (Anselmo) and Rebecca Kay Lafferty; his granddaughter Sarah Makayla Norman; sister Cheryl Ann Robinson (Steve); several nephews, nieces; and Lovey & Fritz.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11 at the funeral home.