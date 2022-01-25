HAROLD EDWARD HALSTEAD, 70 of Seth went to be with his Lord and Savior and the love of his life on Sunday January 23, 2022 after a courageously fought battle with cancer.
Harold was a Christian. He was a coal miner by trade. In his younger days, he dabbled in the Timber business. In his older age, he worked alongside his brother Ottis tending gas wells. He was a wheeler and dealer on E-Bay, but his most beloved past time was metal detecting. He loved fishing and hunting, but most of all he loved his family and would do anything for them.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life: Freda Gay Watkins Halstead, his parents: Cecil and Wanda Hodges Halstead, Great Grandchild: Remington, Sister: Brytha Holstein, Nieces: Laura, Regina and Lisa and Nephews: Bill, Chris, Daniel, Mark and Jason.
Harold is survived by Daughter: Becky (Eric), Son: Brian (Tabby), Sons of his heart: Danny and Homer, Grandchildren: Caleb (Brandy), Matthew, Eli (Ally) and Saun (Emily), Great Grandchildren: Myah, Avery and Bentley, Siblings: Julie, Roy, Sharon, Zelda, Roger, Randy, Ottis, Janie and Philip, Two very special friends: Gary Heartman and Danny Knopps and a host of other family and friends. Harold will be forever loved and never forgotten.
Funeral is 5 p.m. Thursday January 27, at Hopkins Fork Community Church with his brother Rev. Roger Halstead officiating. Friends may call 1 1/2 hours prior to the service at the Church. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.