HAROLD EDWARD POWELL, 82 of Charleston, passed away, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House.
Harold was born on June 6, 1938 to the late Elbert and Lydia Pearl Conn Powell
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Linda Gail Brock Powell; brothers, Arthur and Bobby Powell; and sister, Betty Archer.
Harold worked for the State of WV as a Tax Dept. Manager for over 45 years. He was a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force in the 408th Fighter Group Air Defense Regimen. Harold enjoyed fishing and hunting, being outdoors and was an all-around avid Sportsman. He was an excellent gardener and loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by sons, Edward "Eddie" Powell of Georges Creek, Jerry (Jennifer) Powell of South Charleston; daughter, Karen (Randy) Meadows of Sissonville; brothers, Tommy (Juanita) Powell of NC, Jimmy (Elizabeth) Powell of Maryland, and Charles Powell of WV; sister, Katherine Ruth (Bill) Trull of Washington; grandchildren, Randall "RJ" Meadows, JoEtta Siders, and Shane, Savanna, Dylan Powell.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Seth Flemming officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with military honors.
A walk through visitation will be from 11:00am until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Funeral Home.
The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com