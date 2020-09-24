Harold Edward Sr. Bailey

HAROLD EDWARD BAILEY, Sr., 86, long-time resident of Tyler Mountain, passed away on September 22, 2020 in Charleston Area Medical Center (Memorial), after a short illness.
Born in the Kelly's Creek area, Harold grew up and attended high school in Sissonville. Following his service in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War, Harold was employed by Chem Form / Carbide / Bayer. A hard worker, he never took a sick day during his long career. Harold was known as a kind, considerate man who loved his family and friends, and served them sacrificially with rarely a thought of himself. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and WVU football.
Harold was preceded in death by his mother and father, Everett and Norma Bailey; his brothers, Lee, George, and Geno Bailey, and his sister, Thelma (Sister) Bailey Stewart.
He is survived by Pearl Ann Bailey, his loving wife for more than sixty-two years; and his daughters, Debbie Davis and Lisa Abraham (Ken); son Harold Bailey Jr. (Lisa); granddaughters, Megan Cook, Ashleigh Abraham Coutu (Justin), Shanna Bailey, and Alyssa Abraham Kroboth (Tim); grandsons, Andrew Davis, Benjamin Davis, Bradley Davis, and Brandon Bailey; great-granddaughters, Stella Cook, Ruby Cook, Georgia Cook; and great-grandson, Bryson Davis.
Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 28, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Rev. Ken Abraham officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, September 27, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Out of necessary precaution, the family asks that face coverings be worn during the visitation and funeral.
