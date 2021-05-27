HAROLD GENE "HOTROD" MOFFATT 69, of Charleston passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at CAMC Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Harold was graduate of Sissonville class of 1969. He loved watching NASCAR and enjoyed "do it yourself" projects.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Ernestine Moffatt; and brother, Carl Moffatt.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Julie Self (Brian); grandson, Patrick Mann; and brother, Dale E. Moffatt (Nancy).Per Harold's request he will be cremated with no memorial service.
Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com