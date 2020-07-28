HAROLD GENE KISER, 95, of Malden, passed away July 25, 2020.
Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was very generous with his time, talents and gifts. He was always willing to give a handmade wood working gift, share the abundant harvest from his annual summer garden and volunteer at church.
Gene served in the United States Navy during World War II on the minesweeper U.S.S. Starling. After the war, he worked at Libbey Owens Ford Glass Factory until a work injury prompted him to go back to school and earn his GED. He then graduated from Morris Harvey College and went on to work for the State of West Virginia as a social worker, helped establish the state Food Stamp program and later served as Assistant Director of Donated Foods before retiring.
Gene loved the Lord and accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 72. His favorite day of the week was Sunday. Gene and his wife of 71 years, Ruth, who preceded him in death, were very active members of Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston and regularly demonstrated their love of Christ to others.
He is survived by his two daughters, Donna (Harvey) McCallister, of Charleston, and Dr. Peggy Kiser-Crouch (William Crouch), of South Charleston; two grandchildren, Emily (Warren) Patterson and Andrew (Lesley) McCallister, and four great-grandchildren, Isaac Patterson, Abigail Patterson, Luke McCallister and Lydia McCallister, all of Charleston; as well as several nieces and nephews, and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers or meals for the family, please send memorial donations to Heart and Hand, 212 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.