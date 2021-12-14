HAROLD KENT TAYLOR 92 of Charleston passed away Thursday December 9, 2021.
Harold was born in Clay County on February 10, 1929 to the late George Washington & Grace Wood Taylor. He was a 1948 graduate of DuPont High School, attended Charleston Business College, was a US Army veteran and retired from Smith Transfer Corporation. Harold was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Imogene Young and Betty Wingo; brothers, Kenny and Jerry Taylor.
Harold is survived by, brother, Donald (Sharon) Taylor; sister-in-law, Inge Taylor and brother-in-law, Clarence Wingo; nieces, Sharon Snyder and Pamela Ash; nephews, Butch Taylor, Doug Young, Jeffrey, John and Jerry Lee Taylor; and many extended family members.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday December 15, at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London with Pastor David Bess officiating. Entombment will follow at the Memorial Park. There will be no visitation.
The Funeral Procession will depart Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday for the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311.