HAROLD KIM PAINTER, beloved husband, father, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 68 on May 26, 2021.
Kim resided in Nitro and was a 1970 graduate of Nitro High School. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from West Virginia University's College of Creative Arts.
Kim is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Diana; beloved son, Lee Morgan of Nitro, WV; and beloved daughter, Taylor Hope of Smyrna, GA. He is survived by aunts and uncles Loretta Ann and Everett Isaacs; and Martha Painter; and Hap and Irene Painter, as well as extended family members.
Kim was preceded in death by his father, Herald Loyd Painter; mother, Margaret Ann Grubbs Painter Smith; infant son, Justin Loyd; and infant daughter, Brittany Dawn. He was, also, preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Otho and Ollie Painter; and maternal grandparents Jim and Elizabeth Grubbs; and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Kim passionately enjoyed his work in theater after college. He transitioned to the sporting goods industry, where he made lifelong friends. He became employed at the State of West Virginia & retired from the Real Estate Division in December 2010. He was a Certified General Appraiser in the state of West Virginia for 30 years and was most proud of the private appraisal business he owned with his son.
Kim was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro where he enjoyed the fellowship of his church family.
Kim was devoted to and loved his family. He and Diana shared a special love and a wonderful life. He was always a part of everything in his children's lives, from sports to music to church. He was so very proud of Lee and Taylor; they gave him such love and joy! He loved the Outer Banks in NC, spending as much time at their condo as his full life allowed. He was a dog lover; most recently our Lola.
The family wants to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Cardiac ICU J6-4 at Cleveland Clinic for their outstanding care and dedication.
Visitation is scheduled June 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., with service at 3 p.m., at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on 20th Street in Nitro.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Kim's memory to the WVU College of Creative Arts, WVU Foundation, One Waterfront Place, PO Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Painter family and you may send condolences to them at www.cookefuneralhome.com