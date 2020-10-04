Harold Lane

HAROLD STEPHEN LANE passed away on September 20, 2020, in Woodbridge, VA. Steve was the son of the late Halene Dorsey of Widen, WV. He was born on September 3rd, 1948. Full Obituary may be seen under Steve Lane on Mountcastle Funeral Home website or google Steve Lane Woodbridge, VA.
In lieu of flowers, may we suggest donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Capital Caring in Steve's name.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Mountcastle Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA 22193 on October 16, at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery immediately following the Memorial Service at 12:30 pm.