HAROLD LEE HALL of Winfield, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born October 12, 1931 in Gay, WV to the late Eura Jackson Hall and Mattie Lee Baker.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 2:44 am
Harold was a retired owner operator for United Van Lines. He was an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #8, Winter Haven, Florida.
He is preceded by his wife, Anna Leola (Payne) Hall; Surviving are his daughter, Sue Withrow, of Winfield; daughter, Jean (Ted) Winter, Dacula, Georgia; brother, Henry (Doris) Hall, South Amherst, Ohio; brother, James (Lura) Hall, Vermillion, Ohio; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; special niece, Sherry (Tony) Moore, Chesapeake, VA; special niece, Karen (David) Gould, Davenport, Florida; several other nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service, with military honors, will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park, Lower Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans with Pastor James Dennis officiating. Entombment will follow the service. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to service.
You can visit Harold's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Hall family.
