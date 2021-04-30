HAROLD LEE McDOWELL of Topping, Virginia formerly of Summersville passed away April 20, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday April 30th in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Friday.
