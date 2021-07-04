HAROLD "MACK" DOLAN, JR., 71 of Ronceverte, WV passed away on June 16, 2021 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Mack was born July 8, 1949 in Ronceverte, WV, and was the son of the late Harold Mack and Mary Frances Kellison Dolan, Sr.
He held a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and a Master's Degree in Education Leadership, Mack has been a second grade teacher at Alderson Elementary School for 50 years. Mack held memberships in the Shriner's, Lions Club, WVEA, GCEA as Treasurer and the GCEA Executive Committee member.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Dolan and a nephew Lance Cpl. James F. B. Dolan.
Surviving Mack are his son Jason Dolan and his wife Susan; sister C. K. Dolan (Sarah); step grandchildren James, DeWayne and Bobby Lee Vaughan; nephews Martin Bowling (Mandi), Trevor and Chase Dolan; great nephew Roamin Bowling; special friends Virginia Boone, Sharon Hughes, Sarah McFerrin and Denise LaRosa.
Visitation for Mack will be Friday July 9, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m., at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday July 10, 2021 at his farm with Pastor Donnie Weikle officiating.
A Celebration of Life for all will be on Saturday July 10, 2021 from 1 to 5 p.m., at Shelter # 2 on Island Park in Ronceverte, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Alderson Elementary School, 305 Elmwood Avenue, Alderson, WV 24910 (Memo: H. Mack Dolan Memorial Fund).
