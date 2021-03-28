HAROLD EUGENE MURPHY 98 of Dunbar and formerly of Gassaway passed away March 26, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
He worked for E. I. DuPont Belle Works for over thirty years and served in the United States Armed Forces where he was stationed in the South Pacific during WWII.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Constance Novak Murphy who passed away on February 22, 2007.
Surviving are his five children, Eugene Michael Murphy, Gloria Louise Thorne, Patricia Ann Bays, Mary Jean Kimble and Constance Rita Hudson; eleven grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
