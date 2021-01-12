HAROLD HANSFORD PRITT age 84 of Kimberly died January 8, 2021 at home. He was born July 22, 1936 at Bell Creek and was the son of the late Hansford Arch and Janettie Tucker Pritt. He was the last living sibling and 8th child of his family.
He was retired from Cannelton Coal Company and a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America. He was a Trustee at the Open Door Community Church in Powellton and lived in Kimberly since 1967. Harold was most proud of accepting Christ and being baptized in 1960 and he was a very loving and giving husband, father, son, grandfather brother and friend.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years Greta Nichols Pritt; children Gary Pritt of Kimberly, Marilyn Pritt (Ricky) of Mt. Carbon, Wilma Polk of Oak Hill and Harold Pritt Jr. of Kimberly; six grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren and his special friend Dave Fox of Beckley.
Service will be at 1 pm on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Pastor Greg Francis officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Thursday and due to the Covid-19 Pandemic all visitors are asked to practice social distancing and please wear a mask.