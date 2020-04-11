HAROLD PUCKETT, 91, of Hamlin, loving Husband, Dad and Papa, entered the gate of his Heavenly Home on April 8, 2020. A family graveside service will be at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Funerals for Saturday, April 11, 2020
Hill, Mary - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
McClung, Dottie - 2 p.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.
Rexrode, Stanley - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.