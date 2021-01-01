HAROLD R. CANTLEY, 88, of Elyria, died December 29, 2020 at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born July 14, 1932 in Andrew, WV and was a 1950 graduate of Sherman High School, Seth, WV. From 1952-1956, he served as a staff sergeant with the US Air Force stationed in Thule, Greenland. For 31 years, Harold was employed as an electrician at Ford Motor Company, Brook Park, retiring in 1995. He was a member and elder of East Broad Street Church of Christ. His hobbies included golf, bowling, photography and coin collecting.
Harold is survived by daughters, Nancy (Glenn) Scarborough of Elyria and Cheryl (Larry) Hunnicutt of Gilmer, TX; grandchildren, James, Alex (Beckey), Jeffrey and Valerie Scarborough and B.J., Thomas (Carolina), Zachary Hunnicutt and Angela Pisani; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Aiden and Evelyn Scarborough, Axl Hunnicutt, and Sophia and Thomas Pisani.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Roxie V. (nee Wyatt) in 2017; parents, Theron "Lester" and Pearl (nee Ball) Cantley; and a sister and brother in law, Iris Jean and Jim Thompson.
Friends will be received Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 2 pm until the time of a 4 pm service at East Broad Street Church of Christ, 1125 East Broad Street, Elyria. Ministers Terry Spriestersbach and Gary Mattingly will officiate. COVID-19 precautions will be observed, face masks are required. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria, Ohio.
For online condolences, visit www.dickenfuneralhome.com