HAROLD RAY ALIFF, 85 of Ashford died August 11, 2020 at home.
He was a heavy equipment operator and truck driver and was a good golfer.
He was preceded in death by son, Cecil Dale Aliff, grandson, Mike Aliff, parents, Dale and Grace Perkins Aliff and siblings, Gary, Betty and Virginia.
Surviving are, son, Michael Wayne Aliff of Ashford, sister, Barbara Elizabeth Kirk of Ashford, brother, Robert Aliff of Ridgeview, granddaughter, Ashley Aliff of Virginia.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Republican Party. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.